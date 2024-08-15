Press review: Berlin's Nord Stream probe smells fishy and Putin tables peace proposal

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. German prosecutors identify new suspects in Nord Stream probe, Putin puts peace proposal on ice amid Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Region; and Iran resumes work on nuclear bomb amid tensions with Israel. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Germany's Nord Stream probe implicates Ukrainian divers, but something feels off The German Federal Public Prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Germany’s Tagesschau reported on August 14. According to ARD, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly Die Zeit, the last known whereabouts of the suspect, identified as Vladimir Z., were in Poland. German prosecutors are also investigating two other Ukrainian diving instructors, who were identified by German intelligence back in spring, but no arrest warrant has been issued for them yet.

Izvestia has turned to Germany’s justice and interior ministries for comment. The German Interior Ministry refused to issue a statement as it forwarded the request to federal prosecutors, who subsequently also declined to comment. Nor has the country’s embassy in Moscow provided any information. The situation around the new Ukrainian suspect indicates Germany’s reluctance to change tack, which would have caused a major shift in its foreign policy course. According to Maria Khorolskaya, research fellow at the Department for European Political Studies of Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS), Berlin is looking to shift the focus onto judiciaries to show its probe is independent. Furthermore, if third countries are found to have been involved in the attack, Germany would be put in an uncomfortable position, having to take action against them. "I don’t rule out that Germany has decided to come to the rescue of its senior partners in Washington, while the version adopted by the media and German prosecutors that Ukraine, Poland or even some individuals might have played a role is just an information operation aimed at covering up the real perpetrators of this terrorist attack," Khorolskaya told Izvestia. Editor in chief of the Arsenal Otechestva (or Arsenal of the Fatherland) magazine Alexey Leonkov agrees. He noted to Nezavisimaya Gazeta that well-trained and well-equipped US or British special services were the only ones who could have carried out the deep-sea explosions that rocked such a well-protected gas pipeline. The expert doubts that the alleged Ukrainian saboteurs played a key role in developing and implementing said operation. According to him, the timing of the latest reports on the issue is perhaps meant to show that Germany is seeking to demonstrate that the probe is almost over and that it can close or even classify the investigation later, as long as the culprits have been identified, albeit not caught. Vedomosti: Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region cancels Putin’s peace initiative Late on August 13, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council that the peace proposal Russia had made earlier was "too generous" for Ukraine, given its desperate situation on the frontline. The Russian envoy warned at the UN that Ukraine would have "bitter regrets" about its assault on the Kursk Region. Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on August 14 that Kiev had put the issue of peace talks with Moscow on long-term hold by attacking the borderline Russian region.

At a meeting that discussed the current state of affairs on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the idea of holding talks with an enemy who he said was indiscriminately shelling civilians. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who the Kremlin says has no legitimate authority given his five-year term has already expired, chose to escalate the conflict to derail any chance at holding talks to end hostilities, Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine Department at the Institute of CIS Studies, told Vedomosti. He argues that the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk Region had been precoordinated with the West to get the ball rolling on new negotiations where Moscow would have to make major concessions. "The reaction of the Western elites was noteworthy as not only did they not condemn Kiev’s actions but actually supported them instead," he maintains. At present, conditions for reviving peace talks are worse than they were before the Ukrainian cross-border incursion, Andrey Kortunov, research director at the Russian International Affairs Council, pointed out. Russia is tweaking its foreign policy on the Ukrainian track as Moscow refuses to negotiate under pressure. Nor would Russian troops’ pushing the Ukrainians back to the state border in the Kursk area mark a turning point in efforts to resume dialogue, the expert added. "A lot will depend on the Russian Army’s advance toward Ukraine along the line of engagement. No diplomatic breakthrough can be expected in the coming months, I am afraid," he concluded. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Iran seen reviving its nuclear bomb detonator research amid conflict with Israel The Islamic Republic is getting closer to developing its own nuclear bomb, several independent sources in Iran told Iran International. According to the UK-based television channel, Tehran is intensifying efforts to complete its nuclear weapons production cycle, including high-level uranium enrichment, the development of missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and, most importantly, the production of nuclear detonation devices. The Islamic Republic already tested such devices back in 2012, when progress in its research nearly pushed Iran and Israel to the edge of a full-blown war. It’s worth noting that the Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy complex in Damascus in April brought the idea of changing the parameters of nuclear containment back to the forefront in the Islamic Republic, and the recent assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh at his residence in Tehran only intensified such rhetoric among the Iranian elite. "Over the past few years, since the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and Iran’s refusal to comply with numerous terms of the agreement in response, work on the Iranian nuclear program has been accelerated," senior researcher at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Yuri Lyamin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to him, among other things, Tehran has intensified its production capacities to enrich uranium manifold to accumulate enough potential in terms of research and production to streamline building nuclear weapons. But a political decision is needed for that, he explained. In an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Grigory Lukyanov, researcher with the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, noted that the developments in the Middle East indirectly encourage Iran to fast-track its nuclear and missile programs. "Given the unconditional support the US and its regional allies are declaring to Israel, including in security, and the feeding of the Israeli army with more weapons, intelligence and ammunition, the situation requires that Iran not reject any instrument at its disposal," Lukyanov said. "As global instability grows, new opportunities and new resources emerge for Tehran," he added. Izvestia: Turkey looks to play greater role in resolving Gaza crisis Alongside Russia, Turkey continues to work toward finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday evening, the president of the Palestinian National Authority arrived in Turkey to meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Their talks were held behind closed doors, but the assumption is that they discussed ways of resolving the Gaza conflict. A few hours prior to the meeting, Erdogan said that Ankara would prevent the Jewish state from setting the Middle East on fire. Still, the region is currently on the verge of a major escalation, as Israel waits for Iranian retaliation to the assassination of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. By the way, later on Thursday, Abbas will deliver a speech at the Turkish parliament as legislators will convene an extraordinary session for that purpose.