Press review: United Russia sweeps regional votes and Kiev hosts Baerbock for missile talk

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The ruling United Russia party scored a confident comeback in last weekend’s regional legislative elections across a wide swathe of Russia’s regions; Germany’s top diplomat talks Taurus missile supplies on her trip to Kiev; and experts weigh in on the EU’s latest move to bar Russians from bringing everyday personal items into the bloc. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Russia’s ruling party wins supermajority in 20 regional legislatures nationwide The United Russia party has made a confident comeback in elections across the country to legislative assemblies in 20 of Russia’s 89 regions. Five years ago, the ruling party had failed to score a simple majority (more than half of the vote) in every third region that voted for local lawmakers. In contrast, as Kommersant reports, this year the party garnered two-thirds of the vote literally in all regions where voters selected local legislators. In summing up the preliminary results of voting in 16 so-called “old” regions and in Russia’s four new regions on Monday, the federal Central Election Commission reported that United Russia had garnered enough votes to obtain a qualified majority, or supermajority, across all 20 regional legislative assemblies.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) lost its long-held second place spot to the opposition stalwart Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) in three of the four new regions (Lugansk People’s Republic, or LPR; Kherson Region; Zaporozhye Region), while the KPRF and LDPR posted a virtual vote tie in the fourth, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Meanwhile, the New People Party won seats only in the DPR, but did not run candidates at all in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Communist Party Spokesman Alexander Yushchenko, a State Duma member, told Vedomosti that the very fact that the legislative elections took place at all in the four new regions is what mattered the most. "Given that most areas in those regions are not controlled by Russia and many cities are located directly along the line of engagement, with sporadic shelling taking place from dawn till dust, the figures there have a certain margin of error, in light of these circumstances," he said. According to political analyst Yevgeny Minchenko, the rather high voter turnout in the new Russian regions resulted from multi-day balloting and mobile, house-to-house voting, thus enabling reaching out to as many voters as possible. Another political analyst, Alexander Nemtsev, noted that the people who voted in the DPR and LPR and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions last weekend had also taken part in last year’s referendums on joining Russia, and the level of activity they demonstrated shows that "they are ready to play by Russia’s rules." By voting, locals showed they are seeking order and more stability, he said. "The overwhelming majority of legislative candidates were local residents, which indicates that a full-fledged regional government is currently being formed with local support," the expert added. Izvestia: Germany’s top diplomat visits Kiev to discuss supplies of Taurus missiles On September 11, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev on an unexpected visit. That was her fourth trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation. This time around, Baerbock gave a promise to Ukrainian political figures that Berlin would provide another humanitarian aid package to Kiev worth 20 mln euros. Baerbock and her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, discussed the prospects of Berlin supplying the Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kiev. Kuleba emphasized that his country was ready to go to any length to obtain these missiles from Germany as soon as possible. Sending Taurus missiles was perhaps the focal point of Baerbock’s talks in Ukraine. While the German government says that no final decision on Taurus supplies has been made yet, Berlin has repeatedly emphasized that they fear a harsh response from Russia, as the missile has a maximum range of about 500 km. German lawmaker Jan Nolte told Izvestia that Berlin is working toward reprogramming the missile to shorten its range limit. "Obviously, they don’t want Ukraine to use those to hit targets in Russia. Reprogramming is possible in theory, and then, perhaps, several cruise missiles will be delivered. But the majority of Germans are still against sending Tauruses," the Bundestag member noted. In general, Germany is currently seeking to strike a balance between hawks and doves on the issue, and one of the reasons why Baerbock revisited Ukraine is that she was attempting to smooth things over with respect to the delay in Taurus supplies, Maria Khorolskaya, researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS), told Izvestia. "As you know, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has postponed sending Taurus missiles [to Ukraine] and he is being criticized for that by both his Western allies and Ukraine. So, [the hawkish] Baerbock’s visit was an attempt to create a balance with Scholz’s more moderate position," she believes. However, Baerbock also focused on support for Ukraine’s EU membership bid during her visit. German political analyst Alexander Rahr believes that promoting Kiev’s ambitions to join the bloc stands high on the political agenda of both Baerbock and the Greens overall, of which the foreign minister is a leading member. "She is fully committed to incorporating Ukraine into Western structures and she will fight for that throughout her entire career, as this matters a great deal to her," Rahr told Izvestia. "Baerbock is a champion [of Ukraine] here, along with political figures from Poland and the Baltic states: she fully shares their vision. To this end, she must talk about corruption, however, because she understands that when she returns to Europe she will be asked about it. And she will say that she is aware of that and that Ukraine should combat corruption before it can make it into the EU," he explained. Kommersant: EU to bar Russians from entering bloc with everyday personal items The Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, the arm of the European Commission responsible for EU policy on financial services, has stirred heated debate in Russia with its release of a document barring Russian nationals from bringing their private automobiles or personal items, such as mobile phones, laptops and even shampoo and toothpaste, into the EU even if entering the bloc for a short-term stay. Earlier, German customs authorities had seized cars bearing Russian license plates from some visitors coming from Russia, citing the bloc’s sanctions rules, but the officials had interpreted the document too broadly and thus were ultimately unable to confiscate the Russian visitors’ property.

Read also Banning Russian citizens from entering EU with personal items racist — diplomat