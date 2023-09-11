Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reelected, taking 76.39% of vote with 100% of votes counted

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Incumbent Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin garnered 76.39% of the vote in the Russian capital, with 100% of results protocols from polling stations counted, according to the Russian Central Election Commission.

As many as 2,499,114 voters voted for Sobyanin. Leonid Zyuganov, a candidate for the post of Moscow mayor from the Communist Party, took 8.11% of the vote, running ahead of LDPR’s Boris Chernyshov with 5.61% and Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party with 5.34%. Dmitry Gusev (A Just Russia - Patriots - For the Truth) got 3.93%.

Chairwoman of the Moscow City Election Commission Olga Kirillova said earlier that around 3.3 million people had taken part in the vote, with as many as 2.7 million Muscovites casting their vote online.