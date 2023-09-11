Banning Russian citizens from entering EU with personal items racist — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the European Commission's explanations about the ban on entering the European Union with cars, phones, suitcases, shampoos and other items from Russia, even for personal use, racism.

"I believe that this is pure racism. It's not a part of the sanctions, it's not a matter of creating some additional benefits for the sinking EU economy either. This is racism at its finest," she told TASS on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Zakharova drew attention to another "wild manifestation of Nazism," wherein a Russian journalist was denied access to French President Emmanuel Macron's press conference, simply because she was from Russia. "There is simply no other way to put it," the diplomat continued. "Representatives from society at large, culture, and various scientific spheres face this. When visas are not issued, planned events are canceled, they are not allowed to attend some conferences, symposiums, competitions - this is nothing but racism."

Racism "sprung up in the West in very different forms at different historical stages: once in the form of colonialism, once in the form of trade, imperialism, then in the form of Nazism, fascism, segregation," the diplomat said.

According to a September 8 explanatory note from the European Commission, importing items from Russia to the European Union that are listed in Annex XXI to EU Directive No. 833/2014 is prohibited, regardless of the purpose of their use or the duration of stay in the EU, including "cars with a total number of seats less than 10." The European Commission emphasizes that "it does not matter whether the use of the vehicles is private or commercial." The list contains a wide range of items from cell phones and audio and video recording devices to suitcases, portable devices, articles of clothing, toothpaste, shampoo and other hygiene products.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.