{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russian envoy weighs in on visas, nuke plant and key gas route to EU frozen

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 5th
Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Izvestia: Russia’s EU envoy comments on visa issues, Zaporozhye plant

Read also
Press review: EU fails to agree on visa ban and Hungary gains from new Gazprom deal

Russia’s permanent mission to the EU in Brussels has been functioning in quite a complicated atmosphere amid the Russophobic campaign across the West, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, said in an interview with Izvestia. He castigated the outrageous and absolutely ungrounded decision by the EU in April to declare a large group of the mission’s employees personae non gratae. In the meantime, its work there hasn’t diminished in any way, so the burden on those who remained has increased, he said.

According to Chizhov, the Russian mission has been making regular attempts to make their position and concerns clear to their European counterparts, while sharing political and so-called moral views on what the European Union has been doing on its Russia policy track.

Asked if the EU could suspend the mission’s work, Chizhov told Izvestia that though the risk did exist, he didn’t think the European Union would ignore its own interests to such an extent.

The bloc would soon appoint a new mission chief to Moscow, Chizhov said, while his and his colleagues’ contacts in Brussels had repeatedly said that the EU would like to keep its communication channels open with Russia.

Commenting on the EU’s decision to freeze the simplified visa procedure with Russia, the diplomat said Moscow would formulate its international position as soon as it received an official notification from the bloc. And there would certainly be countermeasures, he warned.

The Russian envoy also described as "sobering" the idea to let several members of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission stay at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant for a while, which, he said, could help stop Ukrainian forces from shelling the nuclear facility. "Their presence would constrain the Ukrainians, and more importantly, they could perhaps see for themselves where [the missiles] have been flying from," he concluded.

 

Kommersant: Key Russian gas supply route to EU halted

Read also
Questioning Russia’s reliability as supplier of energy products inappropriate — diplomat

In the run-up to the heating season, Russian gas giant Gazprom has completely stopped pumping natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline, citing a failure at the sole turbine left in operation at the Portovaya compressor station.

Sources told Kommersant they don’t expect gas supplies to resume any time soon, which could cause another spike in gas prices on the European market and force Gazprom to lower its output further.

Now, Russia will continue supplying gas to Western Europe via the Sudzha station in Ukraine only, with a little more than 40 million cubic meters pumped per day. Greece, Hungary and Serbia (the latter currently not an EU member) are getting their gas via the TurkStream pipeline. Sources told Kommersant that the gas supplies via Nord Stream could resume only with the lifting of the sanctions, and that would be possible if there is a broader political settlement.

Gas prices in Europe have been declining over the past week, however the market expected Nord Stream deliveries to resume after emergency maintenance. Energy Aspects gas analyst Leon Izbicki told Reuters that he expected "a significantly stronger open" for Dutch TTF gas futures on September 5.

Meanwhile, the Nord Stream gas stoppage would mean another 4 billion cubic meters less of output for Gazprom before the end of the year, mostly at the Bovanenkovo gas field in Yamal.

Over the past eight months, Gazprom’s gas production has already shrunk 14.8% to 288 billion cubic meters. The volumes were kept up in the summer by work to have underground gas storage in Russia filled which is almost over already, while traditionally it lasts through October.

It is not clear yet how problematic the decline would be for the gas monopoly itself. Independent expert Alexander Sobko recalls that Gazprom saw its gas output fall by 88 billion cubic meters in 2008-2009, and managed to restore it later.

 

Izvestia: Iran deal talks deadlocked

Read also
Iran says it received US response on nuclear deal

Unless Iran and the United States agree to restore the nuke deal in the next few days, the continuation of their dialogue could happen only after the US midterm elections in November, a diplomat in the know on this negotiation’s progress told Izvestia. Experts surveyed by the newspaper also said the JCPOA could be revived after the American elections. However, this does not mean that any deal is completely broken. On the night of September 2, Iran responded to the US review of the nuclear agreement, which should have been the final step to its revival. Washington, however, said Iran’s response was not constructive.

And yet it is too early to spell the death of the Iran nuclear talks: if the two countries wished, they could clear all the differences within days, Adlan Margoyev, a research fellow at the Center for Middle East and Africa Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told Izvestia. "Any attempt, even by Russia, which has often played the role of a connecting link between Tehran and other capitals, to foretell the events or anticipate the dates has always failed. The United States and Iran have exchanged opinions on the final modalities, and they have continued bargaining, with each side taking turns either adopting a maximalist stance or getting ready for a compromise. This, however, is proof that both parties are interested in the deal and would like to have it restored on favorable terms," the expert said.

An informed source on the talks affirmed to Izvestia that "all the parties are seeking to have the JCPOA revived as soon as possible." And yet, if it is not restored in the next few days, a new round of negotiations could take place in November only, after the US midterm elections, because Iran would not risk restoring the deal for the Republicans to cancel it afterwards, the source said.

Head of the Moscow-based Center for Contemporary Iranian Studies Radzhab Safarov told Izvestia about the unprecedented pressure being put on the United States by various forces, including Israel, who are seeking to disrupt the deal. "For talks, Tehran and Washington should find a compromise, and that has not been easy, and yet both sides have shown readiness to make concessions. The United States itself is most interested in the deal: [US President] Joe Biden would want to present the restoration of the JCPOA as his own foreign policy victory," the expert remarked. And yet, according to him, the European Union is even more interested in the deal, because having Iran and its oil appear on the horizon would be "a lifesaver amid the worsening relations between the EU and Russia and the lack of clarity on the energy market."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US seeking to undermine India’s contacts with Russia

The United States has sent a team of high-profile officials to India for strategic partnership talks and a Quad meeting with Japan and Australia. The team should reiterate the message from the US and its allies that New Delhi should not buy Russian oil or weapons in light of the situation in Ukraine, Nezavisimaya Gazeta said. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far resisted the pressure, relying on his defense industry.

According to The Times of India, at present, a priority with the Americans is to make India agree to put a ceiling on Russian oil prices, for India has already surpassed China in Russian oil imports. Earlier, this need was explained to India by the US assistant secretary of treasury and his team. However, India fears prices could go even higher if a ceiling is imposed, so it will wait for the other buyers to reach consensus here.

At the coming talks, the trump card for the Americans will be the Chinese threat. The Indian Express and other Indian newspapers recall that China has been seeking to have the entire South China Sea taken under its control, and the Asian powerhouse has established artificial islands there. China has been expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean using loans and relying on its actual ally, Pakistan. India responded to Beijing’s challenge by launching a second aircraft carrier capable of deploying 30 fighter jets.

Addressing a commissioning ceremony for INS Vikrant, Indian PM Modi said that India had joined those countries which can produce such huge aircraft carriers by relying on their own technology, resources and capabilities.

According to Reuters, INS Vikrant will use MG-29K fighter jets from another aircraft carrier, the Admiral Gorshkov, India bought from Russia earlier. Modi said in his speech that the idea was to replace Russian jets with Indian ones. Boeing and France’s Dassault are interested in the order, and the issue of deliveries has been raging since Russia was sanctioned.

Director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Ruslan Pukhov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that India would like to replace Russian MiGs with other jets, however, it would fail to be quick here. "The Indians lack experience in using foreign combat jets with other than Russian aircraft carriers. Perhaps they would want to adopt their own aircraft. And the Indians are not going to buy a new batch of MiG-29Ks, nor do they have their own aircraft made yet. The majority of Indian defense programs are long-term ones. And the Indians are satisfied with the Russian-made aircraft carrier. Time will tell whether [Russia] should have sold it. I guess it would not hurt Russia having another aircraft carrier in service," he concluded.

 

Vedomosti: VTB CEO proposes setting up separate entity for settlements in national currencies

VTB CEO Andrey Kostin has a solution for unblocking sanctioned securities. In an interview with Vedomosti, the banker said a regulated process should be established that would enable foreign holders of funds on C-type accounts to buy foreign securities from Russians. The idea has mostly been supported already by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, however some details have yet to be worked out.

According to Kostin, such a scheme would mean a parity between foreign investments in Russia and Russian investments abroad. "If there is a difference, it could be offset by additional measures, including the creation of a special company, or a fund that could take the assets over, or through any other steps. Certainly, these securities should be tradeable and foreigners should be allowed to buy them," he explained.

And the idea is quite feasible technically, Kostin said. "Furthermore, it would be correct to start trading those foreign securities on the St. Petersburg exchange that are currently cleared as nonmarketable assets, and the clients who bought these securities on a Russian exchange should be able to sell them there, if they wish, including for rubles," Kostin said.

He also said Western banks were ready to exchange their assets in Russia. "The freedom of business is only virtual there. We have proposed such an exchange, and we are ready to exchange our assets for those held by foreign banks in Russia, and those have shown an interest. They have been unable to do so because of the EU political leadership. Maybe they will mature," he said.

While foreign companies can exit their assets, foreign assets have been "simply stolen" from sanctioned Russian banks, the banker emphasized. "And nobody knows when [the sanctions] will be lifted, if at all," he concluded.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: IAEA to remain at Zaporozhye plant and who will get Shell’s Russian JV stake
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 2nd
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more