Iran says it received US response on nuclear deal

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Tehran has received and is examining Washington’s response regarding the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.

"The Iranian side has received a response [regarding the return to the nuclear deal] from the US government through the EU coordinator on Wednesday evening. We [Iran] have begun a detailed review of the American proposals and will additionally inform the coordinator of our opinion on them," he was quoted as saying by the ministry’s Telegram channel.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France has been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on August 11 that EU diplomats had put together a final proposal for the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal. According to the report, the EU offered Iran some concessions regarding the investigation into fission materials that were discovered by the IAEA and were unexplained by Iran. The report said the proposal by Brussels was a concession to Iran because the investigation is of key importance for the West.