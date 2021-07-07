Hisense Hero Products Sales Revenue Soars by 209%

QINGDAO, China, July 7. /PRNewswire/. UEFA EURO 2020 final match is kicking off soon. Even though the tournament was postponed because of Covid-19, but football fans' excitement has not diminished. As the official global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020, Hisense has launched several marketing campaigns and received many praises from football fans, which successfully strengthened Hisense's brand power and influence.

According to Hisense, from January to June 2021, the total sales revenue of ULED TV U7 and U8 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia increased by 209% YoY, and the sales volume increased by 145% YoY. As a result, Hisense 2021 Q1 revenue reached $5.366 billion, with 66.65% YoY growth; overseas revenues from January to March was $2.26 billion, accounting for 42.1% of total revenue.

EURO 2020 Fan-zones enhanced the match viewing experience

As the official sponsor, Hisense has secured exclusive brand exposure opportunities by featuring on Fan-zones' Festival Towers, which helped Hisense raised its brand awareness. Also, Hisense built several commercial displays in Fan-zones to showcase Hero products.

The number of users watched matches through UEFA.tv app on Hisense Smart TV VIDAA Platform had experience major growths, the number of users have doubled in just three months.

Social media campaign to enhance the EURO 2020's experience

Hisense created many interactive and interesting social media campaigns to increase football fans' engagement for EURO 2020. For example, Hisense and global ambassador Dwyane Wade's #UpgradeYourHome campaign video, reached over 1.69m views on YouTube and 176k views on Instagram.

From July 4 to July 12, Hisense launched a special giveaway on Twitter for German consumers to win a €50 Amazon gift card and €150 cashback when making purchases on the Amazon Germany website.

Qualified products and technology innovation are keys to success

Through sponsoring world's top events, Hisense's technology and products received many recognitions.

Hisense launched ULED TV U7 and U8 as EURO 2020's hero products to provide a perfect match viewing experience for football fans. Both TVs are well-designed, with slim, feature-packed models combining AI image processing, Dolby Vision HDR and a full hamper of streaming services. Furthermore, both TVs come with Sport Mode that optimizes sound and vision for the match. Also, with the UEFA.tv app, users can share exciting matches with close friends, all with just a finger-click.

Throughout the years, sports marketing has been a significant tactic of Hisense globalization strategy. As a result, from January to May 2021, Hisense Group's TV production (Hisense and Toshiba) was ranked the 1st in Japan, and Hisense TV was ranked the 2nd in Australia in terms of sales volume. In addition, benefits from social media and global marketing campaigns, Hisense's global brand recognitions have dramatic increase. Moving forward, Hisense will continue focusing on technology innovations and product development, further strengthening brand's reputation and competitiveness.

