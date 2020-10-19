{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CleanEquity Monaco 2020 - Presenting Companies & New Collaborations

LONDON, Oct. 19. /PRNewswire/. CleanEquity, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, will kick off on the 22nd October.

It will be broadcast live on EarthX TV.

The CEO of Climate-KIC, Dr Kirsten Dunlop, will open the conference and talk about the crucial role innovation must play in decarbonisation and how the financial markets must adapt and play their part.

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity® team reviewed over 600 technologies for this 13th anniversary. These are the 22 companies, which have been selected to present:

Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels:ICL announces two new sponsorship collaborations for 2020, Climate-KIC and Taronis Fuels.

"Taronis Fuels is committed to producing world-class renewable, socially responsible fuel products. We are honoured to join CleanEquity Monaco 2020 and meet with industry leading innovators and entrepreneurs who share in the passion to progress sustainable technology. Through our expanding network of industrial gas sales hubs across the US, we serve a wide range of end-market customers. Our technology offers a compelling alternative to harmful legacy carbon-based fuels. We produce environmentally responsible, hydrogen-based fuel products at a fraction of the cost of acetylene and propylene. Our products are functionally vastly superior. We are unique in that our solutions do not come with compromise or detrimental trade-offs. We simply deliver a cleaner, safer, smarter, cheaper alternative. We look forward to sharing our corporate vision, our desire to positively impact the environment, and our compelling technology with the attending companies and investors."

Kirsten Dunlop, CEO of Climate-KIC

"The challenges we face through human-made climate change today are unprecedented. We have about a decade left, according to the experts from the IPCC, to decarbonise our ways of living and doing business, and pursue serious climate adaptation and resilience strategies. Without a shift in the way we innovate and in the ways in which we finance innovation we will not make it. Our obsession with short-term returns in financial markets is one of the most substantial obstacles we face and it must be replaced with patient capital designed to fully value the social and environmental benefits of investment. Climate change requires much more than technological solutions; it calls for a myriad of innovations in the financial system itself. A good starting point would be to shift away from banking on the stranded assets of an expiring fossil carbon economy and invest in portfolios of business models and innovations that integrate sustainable solutions in the real economy. At EIT Climate-KIC, we work to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon and resilient world by enabling systems transformation. We bring together more than 400 partners from business, academia, the public and non-profit sectors to create networks of expertise, through which innovative products, services and systems are developed, brought to market and scaled-up for impact."

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Climate-KIC, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis Fuels.

Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People
Read more
Chechen leader denounces terrorist attack on teacher outside Paris
Ramzan Kadyrov pointed out that the suspect had lived most of his lifetime in France
Read more
Yerevan and Baku agree humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18th, 00h00 local time
Read more
Sales at Hainan's duty free stores up by 136,9% during the 'golden week' in China
The province's duty free policy is not only helping to turn Hainan into an international center for tourism and consumption, but is also helping to build the island's free trade port
Read more
Karabakh’s losses in conflict are huge, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Ten armored personnel carriers arrive in Central African Republic from Russia
The armored personnel carriers were delivered from Russia by an Antonov-124 Ruslan cargo plane
Read more
Several thousand COVID-19 vaccine dozes arrive to Venezuela from Russia - Maduro
According to Venezuelan president, the medicine will be free
Read more
Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy indicted for ‘criminal association’
BFM TV channel clarified that this is the first time this charge is brought against a former leader in French history
Read more
Putin calls Kamchatka 'a diamond', most beautiful place he has visited
Putin said that at a meeting with Far East public representatives on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Baku announces destruction of Armenian Su-25, Yerevan refutes
The Armenian Defense Ministry denied Baku's statement, calling it misinformation
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by over 15,000 in the past day
The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment now) exceeded 300,000 in Russia for the first time
Read more
Positions of Russia and US on Nagorno-Karabakh generally coincide - Russian Ambassador
It was a pleasant surprise when a joint statement was issued by the three presidents of Russia, France, the United States, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Air leakage aboard space station possibly caused by fracture
The ISS crew reported to the Flight Control Center on Thursday morning that the supposed leakage spot had been traced with the help of a tea bag
Read more
Russian Navy coastal defense system strikes target with cruise missile in Arctic drills
The missile firings from the coastal defense missile system deployed on the Alexandra Land Island were performed for the first time as part of the Northern Fleet’s planned combat and operational training measures for the summer training period
Read more
Turkey strikes three targets with S-400 missile system in drills
Read more
Soyuz manned spacecraft docks to space station, setting record by speed of flight
The crew will spend 177 days in outer space
Read more
Reasoning behind EU sanctions over Navalny borders on absurd — Russian Mission to EU
As it was reported on Thursday, the European Union blacklisted a number of Russian nationals over the incident with opposition blogger Alexey Navalny
Read more
US warns Turkey about serious consequences if it operationalizes Russian S400 systems
The United States hopes Turkey will not operationalize Russian S-400 missile systems
Read more
US deliberately distorts Russia’s reasons for refusing proposals on New START
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov also pointed out that the dialogue with Russia in the form of an ultimatum is unacceptable
Read more
Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani troops launch offensive in Nagorno Karabakh
On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed, timing is unknown - German Foreign Minister
On June 4, US Senators submitted to the US Senate a bill to expand sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Death toll from missile attack on Ganja rises to 13
52 people were wounded
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz manned spacecraft blasts off on ultrafast flight to ISS
The crew will spend 177 days in space
Read more
Artillery, rocket shelling reported in Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian Defense Ministry
On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18
Read more
Air leak rate aboard space station drops after crew patches up fracture
The air pressure inside the orbital outpost continues falling, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin reported to Russia’s Flight Control Center
Read more
Evo Morales supporter Louis Arce winning in Bolivian presidential elections
According to exit polls data, about 52.4% people voted for Arce, while 31.5% people voted for Carlos Mesa
Read more
Russian cosmonauts trace air leak aboard orbital outpost with tea bag
The tea bag’s sway in zero gravity conditions towards the air leak was registered by cameras
Read more
Germany tries to disguise its course for destruction of relations with Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman bashed Heiko Maas’ public statements claiming that Russian officials allegedly said blogger Navalny had poisoned himself
Read more
Russia to make domestic engine for SSJ 100 and Be-200 planes by 2022
The head of the United Aircraft Corporation informed that the engine would be mounted on the aircraft in 2023
Read more
Armenia will recognize Karabakh if it is clear that Azerbaijan dodges dialogue - president
Sarkissian recalled that Armenia’s Supreme Council had voted for recognizing the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic when the issue had been raised at a referendum shortly before the collapse of the former Soviet Union
Read more
US intelligence interrogated RT reporter at New York airport for several hours - embassy
Konstantin Rozhkov came to the USA to shoot a documentary about America in the run-up to the presidential election
Read more
Russia’s top brass kicks off drills in Caspian Sea
The exercise involves six Russian warships, seven aircraft and over 400 troops, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
‘Nonsense about 'Russian agents' not worth reading’: Kremlin slams Western media claims
The spokesman was asked to comment on a publication in the US media claiming that Andrey Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, was a Russian agent
Read more
Iran has opportunity to buy weapons in foreign countries from Sunday
The United States repeatedly opposed cancellation of the weapons embargo in respect of Iran during the last several months
Read more
Super-fast flight to ISS to open possibilities for travels by unprofessional cosmonauts
Russia’s state commission is very much satisfied with the results of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft’s super-fast flight to the International Space Station, the Roscosmos chief said
Read more
Erdogan claims Russia, US, France are supplying weapons to Armenia
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Baku reports new attacks by Armenia on areas around Nagorno-Karabakh
The Armenian armed forces are shelling the territory of Tartar, Agdam, Barda and Agjabedi districts, blatantly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime
Read more
Russia proud of its COVID-19 vaccine not smearing foreign ones — Kremlin
The spokesman stressed that it is incorrect to speak about competition proper in the coronavirus vaccine development field
Read more
Erdogan’s allegations about support to Armenia in no way promote peace in Karabakh - MP
Russia and other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are supporting neither of the sides and are calling for stopping bloodshed, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma stressed
Read more
RDIF and Dr. Reddy's receives approval for Sputnik V clinical trials in India
Currently, Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing post-registration clinical trials on 40,000 volunteers in Russia
Read more
Yerevan says Karabakh army ready to deliver strikes at enemy deployed at border with Iran
The Armenian defense ministry informed that it was said to the Iranian side that the Azerbaijani army must relocate combat operations to a safe distance from the border with Iran
Read more
Four people detained in wake of terrorist attack in France - agency
They are relatives of the attacker who was shot by the police at the scene of the crime
Read more
ICC crew restores operation of oxygen supply system - Roscosmos
Roscosmos added that the system has been reactivated and is operating at full capacity
Read more
Russia-EU relations hit lowest point after sanctions over Navalny incident - diplomat
Russia will respond to the European Union with mirrored personal measures on the sanctions imposed under the pretext of the incident with Navalny, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said
Read more
Telegram audience grows by 1.2 mln people in one month
According to the presented data, WhatsApp messenger remains the most popular among the entire population of Russia over 12 years old
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Aliyev says Azerbaijani army has taken control of ancient Khudaferin bridge
Dating back to the 11th century, the Khudaferin bridge is renown historical an architectural monument
Read more
Weapons embargo against Iran not linked with nuclear deal — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that the term of the restrictions had expired
Read more
Situation with S-400 hinders progress in US-Turkish relations - Pentagon
Earlier, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told TASS that Ankara would face serious consequences if it places S-400 in its defense system
Read more
Murder of French teacher by terrorist not related to Russia - embassy
The diplomat recalled that Russia’s citizenship is annulled after the status of a political asylum seeker is obtained
Read more
Russia’s new Doomsday plane to be based on Il-96-400M — source
Currently, an Il-80 plane is used for the purpose
Read more