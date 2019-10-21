Lighting Procurement Carnival Takes the Lead in Lighting Industry With 2,000+ Suppliers

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the "Original Source of Lighting for 6 Billion People Worldwide" as the theme, the 24th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) ("GILF") will be held concurrently with the Guzhen Lighting Manufacturing, Supply & Services Expo 2019 (Autumn) at Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, from October 22 to 26, 2019.

The fair is sponsored by China Association of Lighting Industry and Guzhen Township Government, organized by Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd., and supported by Zhongshan Municipal People's Government.

Relying on Guzhen Town's lighting industry clusters and adopting the "1+7" linkage mode between exhibition and lighting megastores, GILF is overseas market directed, while supplying the domestic market. Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center is the main venue, joining with 7 sub-venues: Lihe Lighting Expo Center, China Lighting Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Besun Lighting Plaza, Huayu Plaza, and China International Streetlight City, covering an exhibition area of 1,500,000 square meters, and gathering over 2,000 high-quality enterprises and a great variety of lighting products.

In addition to the exhibition areas for comprehensive lighting, decorative lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, machine & equipment and lighting accessories, the 24th GILF also sets up a special exhibition area of Smart Lighting & Solution and Special Lamp.

GILF invites high-quality professional buyer groups from Eastern Europe, South Asia and South Korea, and holds a tailor-made "Hosted Buyer Program", thus building an international trade exchange platform.

During the fair, the "The Innovation of Intelligent Agricultural Lighting Forum" co-hosted by China Association of Lighting Industry and cali-light.com will be held at 14:00 on October 22, 2019, to discuss innovative technologies, standards, products and other system solutions for agricultural intelligent lighting, and guide its healthy and orderly development. The Lighting Industry Knowledge Center Opening Ceremony & Energy Efficiency Labelling and Green Certification Seminar hosted by Zhongshan Guzhen Town Productivity Promotion Center will be held at 14:00 on October 23, 2019.

In addition, the "Denggle Online" co-organized by Guzhen Lighting Expo., Ltd. and cali-light.com will also be held at 14:00 on October 22, 2019. At that time, some professors from well-known universities will bring report-form sharing sessions.

A series of wonderful seminars and forums will also be held from October 22 to 24, 2019, including "Lights & Lighting Industry Categories Salon 2019", "Embrace Overseas Sales Growth with Big Data", "LED Export Channels under the Initiative of Belt and Road", "Opportunities in International Lighting Market", and "2019 GILF Overseas Market Procurement Matchmaking".

The fair continues to provide paperless and intelligent services such as online pre-registration, on-site online payment, E-catalogue, e-invitation letter, and exhibitor reservation. It also continues to optimize the free shuttle bus service between the Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Zhongshan Port, Guzhen Town, Xiaolan Light Rail Station and the main venue & sub venues. In addition, the fair also provides the on-site services such as intellectual property rights protection, express delivery, luggage storage, mobile phone charging, drinking water, translation, leisure catering, vending machines, as well we free lunch and VIP lounge service for overseas buyers.

GILF will also cooperate with Denggle.com, a B2B platform, to provide exhibitors with 365 days of uninterrupted promotion.

We look forward to meeting you in Guzhen from October 22 to 26, 2019 to jointly create a brilliant tomorrow!