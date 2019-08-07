DFRobot drives innovation with launch of HuskyLens

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics and open source hardware provider DFRobot today announced the company surpassing its crowdfunding goal of HuskyLens, an easy-to-use, powerful artificial intelligence vision sensor designed to expand the interactivity of tech creations.

HuskyLens is based on the Kendryte K210 SoC with a dual-core RISC-V 64-bit processor designed with AI applications in mind. It is a time-saving device with several built-in algorithms that allow creators to make projects without previous algorithmic knowledge. HuskyLens is driven by the power of image processing algorithms and is constantly learning new objects, faces, and colours at the click of a button.

HuskyLens is compatible with a range of microcontrollers including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LattePanda, and micro:bit. With the camera's ability to run these various algorithms simultaneously, creators are only limited by the power of their imagination.

Ricky Ye, CEO of DFRobot, said:

"The maker movement has taken the tech world by storm and while there is a wealth of resources that can be drawn upon for basic experimentation, creativity is limited due to a lack of interactive hardware.

"HuskyLens has been developed using the latest AI technology, exceptionally fast processors, and the most user-friendly experience, with the intention of unlocking creative potential and we're excited to witness the innovation this drives."

HuskyLens is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, with pledges starting at around $20 for the standard early bird version, and approximately $50 for an enhanced version with a 5-megapixel camera. Other options can be found on its Kickstarter page.

HuskyLens embraces the new generation of AI and through its impressive features including interactive gesture control, autonomous steering, robotic eyes, and smart access control. It is available for backing on Kickstarter till September 7th: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1371216747/huskylens-an-ai-camera-click-learn-and-play?ref=a55o1w

About DFRobot

DFRobot is a world-leading robotics and open source hardware provider that is dedicated to creating innovative, user-friendly products that foster a strong community of innovation. DFRobot collaborates with multiple tech giants including Intel and Microsoft and has a product catalogue boasting over 1,000 components and widgets including sensors, robotic platforms, and communication modules. DFRobot is one of the early evangelists of the Maker Movement and strongly supports greater access to the maker culture.

For more information please visit www.dfrobot.com.