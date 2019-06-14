Study Data Find Significant Differences In Exhaled Toxicants

WARSAW, Poland and SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JUUL Labs today announced results from a clinical study that found an approximately 99% reduction of formaldehyde and carbon monoxide particles in secondhand (exhaled breath) vapor associated with the use of the JUUL system compared to use of combustible cigarettes. The aggregate measurements of formaldehyde and carbon monoxide particles were not statistically different from the background levels measured without product use.

The results were presented at the 6th Global Forum on Nicotine in Warsaw, Poland.

The effects of secondhand cigarette smoke are well known. Cigarette smoke is a by-product of combustion – burning the contents of the cigarette – and it contains thousands of well-characterized compounds, many of which have been shown to be harmful to humans.

"Almost one million deaths1 globally each year can be attributed to secondhand smoke, so it is critical to find alternative options to combustible cigarettes for the world's 1.1 billion adult smokers1 and those around them," said Dr. Josh Vose, Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs at JUUL Labs.

This study set out to evaluate the contents and quantity of the exhaled breath and emissions profiles of secondhand vapor of the JUUL system (Virginia Tobacco flavor, 5%) and the VUSE SOLO (Original Flavor, 4.8%), against combustible cigarettes.

Thirty adult smokers, who reported smoking a minimum of 10 combustible cigarettes per day, were recruited for this study. They were divided into three groups of 10 and assigned to three different environments designed to simulate residential, office, and hospitality environments. Each group used one product for a 4-hour session in each of the three different simulated settings. Air quality was assessed at baseline and after each 4-hour session in which subjects partook of each product as much as desired (ad libitum). Exhaled breath was collected into a dedicated device after each of 10 prescribed puffs. Results were evaluated against sham, or dummy, devices, and were reported for chemical levels in individual exhaled breath and general room air quality.

Data from the individual exhaled breath analysis show that levels of formaldehyde and carbon monoxide were reduced approximately 99% or more with the JUUL system compared to combustible cigarettes. The use of vapor products resulted in elevated levels of propylene glycol across environments compared to cigarettes. Propylene glycol is a major component of the e-liquid.

Emissions from the JUUL device cleared more quickly than with the comparator device.

In air quality analyses, concentrations of respirable particles were elevated in every environment and product evaluated. However, the average rise in airborne particles was lower with the JUUL system versus the other vapor product and combustible cigarettes. Room air nicotine levels were 89%–95% lower following ad libitum vapor product use versus cigarettes. The study authors note the presence and variability of background environmental source chemicals as a factor in the analysis.

"These findings align with the current scientific understanding of the role alternative nicotine delivery systems can play in the potential harm reduction for adult smokers and the corresponding environmental impact for nonsmokers for the good of public health," said Dr. Vose.

