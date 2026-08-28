KURSK, August 28. /TASS/. Operators of strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed a US-made International MaxxPro armored combat vehicle of the Ukrainian armed forces, two American Humvee armored vehicles, and 12 Ukrainian UAV control posts in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

"While carrying out combat missions last night, Battlegroup North unmanned systems forces’ operators detected the movement of Ukrainian fire groups and enemy UAV control posts in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions. The FPV drone crews destroyed in a combat operation one International MaxxPro armored vehicle, two Humvee armored vehicles, and 12 Ukrainian UAV control centers," the battlegroup reported.