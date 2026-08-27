Russia to use entire arsenal of legal means to protect its frozen assets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow will use the entire legal arsenal for protecting its interests if the EU attempts to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters as he commented on the initiative by Sweden, the Netherlands, and Poland to resume work on seeking a legal mechanism to make it possible.

"Russia will use the entire arsenal of legal tools for protecting its interests and for legal action against those making and implementing such decisions," he said.

Using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine would be "absolutely illegal," Peskov added. "Those would be absolutely illegal actions, we have repeatedly stated that. Those would be illegal actions. They will entail legal consequences," he noted.

The Financial Times reported earlier that a number of European countries feared that the financial aid provided by the EU would be insufficient for Kiev, which is why they were once again attempting to seize Russia’s frozen assets. Among EU members supporting the initiative are Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, and Poland. They plan to send a letter to the European Commission on Thursday requesting to resume attempts to seize frozen Russian assets. In December 2025, the initiative for their seizure was blocked by the authorities of Belgium, where the majority of assets are held. The letter will also seek clarity on any progress in alternative legal and technical frameworks that could sidestep Belgium’s veto, according to the publication.