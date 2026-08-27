Moscow to respond to Ukrainian strikes on Russian economic, trade infrastructure — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s response to Ukraine’s strikes on Russian economic and trade infrastructure will be severe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to Bloomberg.

"Ukraine is trying to hit our economic infrastructure, our trading infrastructure, thus causing a response from our side, and this will be a heavy response," Peskov said.

Meanwhile, Russia does not need "military escalation," as it is making advances in the special military operation without it, he noted.

"If you’re speaking about military escalation, we simply don’t need it because we are advancing anyway," Peskov said as he commented on an article by Bloomberg, saying that Russia is allegedly preparing for stepped-up strikes on Ukraine as settlement talks, as the agency claims, have reached an impasse.