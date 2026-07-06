Russia delivers massive retaliatory strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial, fuel and energy sites and military airfields in retaliation to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based, airborne and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on military-industrial enterprises, fuel and energy sites in Kiev and the Kiev Region, and also the infrastructure of military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov and Kiev Regions," the ministry said in a statement.

Targets hit in Kiev

According to the ministry, the following targets were hit in Kiev:

- the Kiev-71 industrial enterprise (the Abris PT association) - a key Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise focused on developing and producing Strela, Mara, Sirko, Avenger, Elf-K and Flight Arrow long-and medium-range reconnaissance drones, Shrike-10 FPV drones, and also telemetry, electronic and optical equipment.

- the Kiev-1 radio-electronic enterprise (the Kiev-based Burevestnik state enterprise) engaged in manufacturing long-and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, developing and producing radar equipment for the Ukrainian army.

- the Kiev-79 industrial enterprise (Ukr Armo Tech LLC) - a key producer and supplier of armored vehicles and armor protection systems for Ukrainian military hardware, and also combat payloads (munitions) for various types of missiles and UAVs.

- the Kiev Ship-Building Plant (Shipyard) (Kuznitsa na Rybalskom) - the largest machine-building enterprise engaged in the production of Project 58155 Gyurza-M gunboats, the manufacture and repair of strike naval drones.

- the Kiev-1 instrument-making plant (the Kvant enterprise) - a key research and production facility manufacturing fire control systems, opto-electronic countermeasure systems, navigation and automatic systems for the Ukrainian Air Force and Navy, including Neptune-MD missiles.

Targets hit in Kiev Region

According to the ministry, the following targets were hit in the Kiev Region:

- the Zhulyany Machine-Building Plant (the Zhulyany Machine-Building Enterprise ‘Vizar’) - a state military-industrial enterprise engaged in the production, maintenance and repair of surface-to-air missile systems, components for aviation equipment and air defense systems and fixed-wing long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. A repeat large-scale detonation was registered as a result of the strike.

- the Vishnevoye fuel and lubricants storage facility (Nefteexperimentalnoye KP) - a key experimental and production, engineering and technical facility engaged in the design, calibration and maintenance of petroleum terminals. Gasoline and diesel fuel inventories stored at the facility are used for emergency fuel deliveries to the combat zone.