Many countries must 'mature' to match Eurasian security architecture — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 23. /TASS/. Many countries must mature to the point of understanding the concept of Eurasian security, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Alexander Trofimov said at an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We firmly believe that a sustainable multipolar world order is essential," Trofimov stated. "Such an order must rest on a balanced distribution of power and interests. Currently, the circumstances are less than ideal. We are advocating for a Eurasian security architecture amid a complex conflict that Russia finds itself engaged in - an unprecedented situation quite different from previous wars. Nonetheless, we remain confident that the goals we have set are attainable. The process will be lengthy, and it requires many partners to mature and align their perspectives."

"Many nations have their own proposals, which can coexist and be integrated. We have identified a common denominator," he stressed.