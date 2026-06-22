Russia sees no constructive role for UN in Ukrainian crisis — MFA

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia sees no constructive role for the UN in the Ukrainian crisis and anticipates no changes until a new Secretary-General is elected, Kirill Logvinov, Director of the International Organizations Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated in an interview with TASS.

"We have not seen, nor do we expect, any constructive role for the UN in the Ukrainian crisis until the Secretariat is renewed under a new Secretary-General," he said.

Logvinov outlined the primary goals of Russian diplomacy concerning Ukraine at the UN as "debunking the myth of 'unprovoked aggression' propagated by Western countries and informing member states and the UN Secretariat about the root causes of the ongoing events." These include "Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements, approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2202; the prolonged, barbaric shelling of peaceful cities in Donbass; the overt and aggressive Russophobia elevated to state policy; and the creation of direct military threats to our security."

"At every UN Security Council and General Assembly meeting, we present facts, figures, and evidence of the Kiev regime's crimes. We highlight the Kiev regime's targeted strikes, backed by the West, against our innocent civilian population. We denounce fake news and false flag operations, citing the Bucha provocation as an example. We demonstrate that the crisis is systemic, driven by the West's attempt to turn Ukraine into a battering ram against Russia, disregarding the fundamental security interests of all its neighbors," he noted. Furthermore, Russia at the UN calls for "measures to end the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church and to rectify the situation regarding the systemic oppression of the Russian-speaking population and the ban on the Russian language in Ukraine." Russia also records and publicizes "outrageous facts highlighting how Western countries, in violation of international conventions, are arming Ukraine with increasingly long-range and deadly weapons, thereby becoming complicit in war crimes," and emphasizes "the scale of corruption that facilitates the leakage of these weapons into global black markets.".