Russia-Thailand cooperation develops steadily — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia-Thailand cooperation is developing steadily in various areas: political, economic, and humanitarian, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.

"We are satisfied that cooperation between our two countries is developing constructively and steadily in various areas: political, economic, and humanitarian," the Russian leader stated.

Putin noted that interstate ties between Russia and Thailand have a rich history and tradition, adding that the prime minister had already mentioned this during previous discussions.

"Next year we will celebrate the 130th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which were established back in 1897," Putin added.