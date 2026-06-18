Russia-ASEAN cooperation serves as stabilizing factor in Asia-Pacific region — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) serves as an important stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific region amid current global turbulence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the fifth Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.

"They (Russia-ASEAN relations - TASS) have the character of a strategic partnership which, amid geopolitical turbulence, serves as an important stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific region and contributes to the formation of a balanced security architecture and equal, mutually beneficial cooperation," the Russian leader stressed.

The foundation of Russia-ASEAN relations, Putin noted, is based on such principles as respect for international law and mutual consideration of interests.