Russia does not count on UN's mediating role in Ukrainian issue — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia does not expect that the UN could play a mediating role in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov stated.

"I do not see any grounds for us to enter into negotiations of such a nature. Mediation on the part of the United Nations? I do not see the UN having the potential for this," the diplomat told Izvestia.

According to the deputy minister, "the way the Secretariat and the Secretary-General are behaving completely deprives them of such a role, such authority, and such credibility."