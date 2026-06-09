Over 1,000 cultural heritage sites threatened amid Ukrainian attacks — governor

KURSK, June 9. /TASS/. More than 1,000 cultural heritage sites in border areas of the Kursk Region have been regularly targeted by Ukrainian troops, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said in opening remarks at the 13th Congress of the All-Russian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments.

"Over a thousand facilities in border areas are under attack, facing the threat of destruction. And here your (the Society’s - TASS) assistance and support is huge and indisputable. And it matters to us in lots of other fields of our joint activities," the official said.

According to Khinshtein, the White Book established in the region currently includes 79 churches, monuments of architecture, historical buildings, and war cemeteries, among other cultural heritage sites that have been damaged or completely destroyed as a result of Ukrainian attacks.