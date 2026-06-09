LUGANSK, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s drone strikes on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant last week are a direct challenge to international security, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The strike was carried out in the area of the Dneprovskaya power line during an agreed period of silence for the duration of repairs. This act of aggression has become a blatant example of nuclear terrorism and a direct challenge to international security. As a result of the strike, three civilian specialists who were eliminating the consequences of previous attacks were seriously wounded. The attack during the repairs of a critically important power supply line providing external power to the nuclear power plant clearly demonstrates the Kiev regime's complete disregard for the basic principles of nuclear safety," he said.

About the attacks on the nuclear power plant

On June 5, IAEA head Rafael Grossi and Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev announced the beginning of a silence regime for the power plant to repair one of the two Dneprovskaya power lines, which was damaged during the hostilities and has not been operational since March 24. On the same day, the plant started restoration of the Dneprovskaya line.

A few hours after the start of the ceasefire, Ukrainian troops violated it and attacked the territory of the station. In the area of the support of the repaired line, ammunition was dropped from a drone onto the mine clearance group of the Russian Defense Ministry. Five soldiers and three engineers were injured. The station is completely de-energized due to the shutdown of the Ferroalloy-1 power supply line. Backup diesel generators are working.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, commenting on the situation at the nuclear power plant, said that Ukrainian attacks on the plant are dangerous for Europe, which sponsors the Kiev regime.