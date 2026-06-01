ZNPP director says no radiation release from Kiev’s recent attack on turbine hall recorded

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Saturday’s Ukrainian drone attack on the turbine hall of Power Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) did not cause any release of radiation, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk said while warning of radioactive consequences from such attacks.

On May 30, a Ukrainian fiber-optic drone struck the turbine hall of the ZNPP Power Unit No. 6. A group of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts registered the damage. The site of the attack is just a few meters from the reactor.

"Of course, such a drone, even as dangerous and powerful as it is, cannot cause a radiation emission. <...> We have insisted on several occasions and will do so once again that any strikes on any facility on the premises of the nuclear power plant may potentially lead to a radioactive incident," Chernichuk told Vesti television.