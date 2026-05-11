Russia, Tajikistan maintain allied relations and contacts in all areas — ambassador

DUSHANBE, May 11. /TASS/. Russia and Tajikistan maintain strategic partnership and alliance relations, and are developing dynamic contacts in all areas of interaction, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Semyon Grigoryev said in an interview with TASS.

"Indeed, on April 8, we celebrated the 34th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. We approached this date with a solid track record of achievements. We have a reliable strategic partnership and alliance, dynamic contacts in all areas, and sustainable mechanisms for sectoral cooperation," he said.

"The truly fraternal relationship between the presidents [of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon], the mutual interest of our countries' leadership in strengthening multifaceted cooperation, and the unwavering desire to expand collaboration in new areas cement the interstate 'bond,'" Grigoryev added.

According to him, the two countries' ties are underpinned by more than 200 interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental agreements, which are based on the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Mutual Assistance of May 25, 1993, and the Treaty on Allied Interaction Oriented to the 21st Century of April 16, 1999.