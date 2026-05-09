Military hardware not at Victory Day parade due to security, focus on special op — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The absence of military hardware at the Victory Day parade was motivated not only by security concerns, but also by the need to achieve the final defeat of the enemy in the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while answering questions from journalists.

"Regarding the parade: as you know, we decided that while this year is not an anniversary year, it is still Victory Day. We decided that celebratory events would definitely take place, but without a display of military equipment. This was not only for security reasons, but primarily because the armed forces must focus their attention on the final defeat of the enemy in the special military operation," the president said.