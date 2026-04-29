Moscow-Pyongyang cooperation anchored in friendship and mutual support — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang, grounded in mutual assistance and friendship, has been further strengthened by the shared sacrifices of their people on the battlefield, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are convinced that our cooperation, rooted in mutual aid and friendship and cemented by the bloodshed of Russian and North Korean soldiers fighting side by side, reflects the core strategic interests of Russia and the DPRK," she said.

Zakharova added that the two countries "share a common stance, confronting multiple challenges and threats while promoting a fairer, multipolar world order."

She once again thanked North Korean servicemen, who "fought heroically alongside Russian forces" on Russian soil.

"The names of those who sacrificed their lives to liberate the Kursk Region from the neo-Nazi scum will always be kept in our memory," Zakharova said, adding that North Korean troops joined the operation to contain Ukraine’s incursion in Russia’s Kursk Region in line with the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.

The spokeswoman said that on the first anniversary of the Kursk Region’s liberation from Ukrainian neo-Nazis and foreign mercenaries on April 26, the Memorial Complex and the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats in Overseas Military Operations were inaugurated in Pyongyang, with a Russian delegation in attendance.

She described the memorial complex as "not only paying tribute to fallen heroes but also serving as a unique cultural and educational site, helping to preserve historical memory and acting as a true symbol of Russian-North Korean combat camaraderie."