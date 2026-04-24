MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks injured about 40 medical workers during the first 90 days of 2026, 15 of whom died, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"In the first 90 days of 2026, 39 medical workers were injured in Ukrainian attacks, 15 of whom were killed. Ukrainian strikes most often targeted ambulances arriving at scenes of incidents to rescue civilians," the diplomat said.

According to Miroshnik, "in the criminal practices of Ukrainian militants, medical workers - who under international humanitarian law are classified as protected persons and enjoy special protection - have been treated as priority targets." "According to preliminary data, more than 60 civilian ambulances were destroyed or damaged in attacks by Ukrainian militants in 2025," the diplomat noted.

Miroshnik also pointed out that 29 rescue workers were injured by Ukrainian actions in the first three months of the year, three of whom died. According to him, emergency service workers arriving to address the aftermath of Ukrainian Nazi attacks were also deliberately attacked. Thus, 15 emergency and utility workers were injured and two were killed in the first three months of this year.

"The criminal logic behind such actions by Ukrainian militants is simple and clear: to create the most intolerable living conditions for the civilian population and try to deprive them of any hope of rescue, assistance, or the restoration of normal civilian infrastructure," the diplomat concluded.