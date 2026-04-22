Two people, including teenager, injured in drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked the Graivoronsky and Belgorodsky districts of the Belgorod Region with drones, injuring two civilians, one of them a 15-year-old boy, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram.

"An FPV-drone struck a passenger car in the city of Graivoron. The driver was injured. <...> In the Nikolskoye village of the Belgorodsky district, a drone exploded at a parking lot of a commercial facility. A 15-year-old boy, who was nearby during the attack, received penetrating shrapnel wounds to the abdomen," the governor wrote.

The injured man in the Graivoronsky district was transported to a local hospital with a mine-blast trauma, a barotrauma and a shrapnel wound to the forearm. He received medical assistance and was discharged to continue outpatient treatment.

The wounded teenager has been taken to a regional children's hospital. Four vehicles were damaged at the scene of the drone attack.