Russia seeks to help restore unity in Libya — foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia, through its contacts with Libyan representatives, seeks to help restore unity in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in his opening speech during talks with acting Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Taher al-Baour.

"At this stage, of course, we primarily want to assist in restoring unity and national accord in Libya. We will be ready to contribute to these efforts," the minister said.

Lavrov recalled recent contacts on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. The top Russian diplomat also added that several weeks ago, another contact took place with representatives of Benghazi. "Thus, Russia, through its meetings and contacts with representatives of our Libyan colleagues, seeks to engage across the entire geography and thereby help restore the unity of your country, which we would welcome," he indicated.