Russia ready to supply India with as much oil, LNG, LPG as needed — ambassador

NEW DELHI, April 16. /TASS/. Russia has significantly increased oil supplies to India and is ready to continue delivering energy resources in whatever volumes the republic requires, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said.

Responding to a question from WION about oil supplies, the ambassador noted "a substantial increase in supplies." "I would like to stress that we have been very consistent in our position and commitment. We have always maintained that we are prepared to supply oil to India irrespective of geopolitical developments. This is our consistent approach," he added.

"We are prepared to supply as much oil as India needs. We also discuss LPG supplies, so we are prepared to offer it to the extent to which India is prepared," Alipov noted.

Commenting on obstacles facing Russian-Indian energy cooperation – tariffs, secondary sanctions and others, the ambassador said that "these obstacles only reveal the detrimental role the US plays as regards our bilateral relations and Europe."

"We have been a reliable partner, which is a fact, with a consistent approach towards trade with India. The US and Europe, against this backdrop, have shown themselves as utterly unreliable partners," he concluded.