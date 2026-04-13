Russia concerned about continued hostilities in Lebanon — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. During a meeting with Lebanese ambassador to Moscow Bashir Chauki Saleh Azzam, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in the country, emphasizing the need for a swift de-escalation of the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed the developing military-political situation in the Middle East with a focus on the situation in Lebanon. Russia expressed serious concern regarding the ongoing hostilities in this friendly country. Both parties emphasized the importance of de-escalating the situation as soon as possible in accordance with the previously agreed-upon US-Iranian ceasefire agreements, which should extend to Lebanon. Russia reaffirmed its unwavering support for Lebanon's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The ministry noted that during the conversation, the senior diplomats discussed ways to further strengthen Russian-Lebanese ties. The meeting was initiated by the Lebanese ambassador.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military operation against Hezbollah in response to the pro-Iranian Shia group's strikes on Israeli territory following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli Air Force has attacked targets across Lebanon, and ground forces have advanced in the south of the country. Their stated goal is to establish a buffer zone south of the Litani River to shield northern Israeli communities from shelling. Previously, the Israeli authorities announced their intention to completely destroy all Lebanese border villages and prohibited hundreds of thousands of local residents, who had been evacuated to northern Lebanon, from returning home.