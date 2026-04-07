Russian senior diplomat meets with Pakistani ambassador to discuss situation around Iran

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov discussed the situation in the Middle East with Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

"The special attention was paid to the situation created as a result of unprovoked US and Israeli aggression against Iran," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported after the meeting.

The diplomats also discussed "the relevant issues of the international agenda, focusing on the issues of regional and global security, arms control and non-proliferation."