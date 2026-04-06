Russia's contacts with Islamic countries crucial amid Middle East crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Enhancing diplomatic ties between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world is more crucial than ever amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that a foundation of mutual trust has been established, facilitating constructive dialogue on urgent international matters.

"In light of the current situation in the Middle East, which demands our focused attention, we have developed a trusting dialogue with our partners," Lavrov stated during the annual meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with ambassadors from Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states. "These interactions underscore the convergence and shared perspectives of Russia and Muslim-majority nations on a broad spectrum of global and regional issues."

Lavrov also highlighted that both sides remain committed to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive and interconnected approach to international cooperation.

"We advocate for building a just, multipolar world order - one that fosters equitable development and cooperation, free from discrimination and coercion," he concluded.

Middle East situation

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran, striking major cities including Tehran. The White House justified this action by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats emanating from Tehran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory attack, targeting sites within Israel.

The conflict extended beyond Iran, with strikes also hitting US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Tragically, the strikes in Iran resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials.