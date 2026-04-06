Kremlin says does not know for certain about plans by US negotiators to visit Kiev

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not know for certain about alleged plans by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and American businessman Jared Kushner to visit Kiev after Easter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, we don’t know for certain about such plans," Peskov said. "We have heard statements from representatives of the Kiev regime saying that such a visit by Witkoff and Kushner may be on the agenda," he added.

Earlier, the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), said that Witkoff and Kushner, may arrive after April 12. While the two top US negotiators have repeatedly visited Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, a potential trip would be their first ever visit to Ukraine. According to Budanov, Kiev may be given security guarantees as a result of the visit by the US delegation.