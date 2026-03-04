Paris’ plans to increase nuclear arsenal part of anti-Russian policies — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement on the country’s intention to expand nuclear potential aligns with NATO’s anti-Russian policies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The statement about Paris’ intention to begin non-transparent expansion of its nuclear arsenal, made yesterday by French President Macron, which is in itself an extremely destabilizing development, should be seen in a broader context. This move, accompanied by a rhetoric hostile specifically toward our country, fully reflects the negative trends that have taken shape so far within the activities carried out by NATO countries under anti-Russian slogans in the military-nuclear sphere," Zakharova told a briefing.

"It would be appropriate for the French president, as the leader of a nuclear power, to ask himself a question, or even issue a call regarding the situation in the Middle East, with strikes carried out near nuclear facilities. He should deliver a warning, urge that this be halted, and explain the risks associated with it," she added.

Earlier, Macron unveiled a new "advanced deterrence" concept under which Paris will hold joint exercises with partner countries and deploy strategic capabilities in other European states. The French president also announced plans to increase the country’s nuclear arsenal, without revealing the number of warheads at its disposal.