Russia 'obviously' open to economic cooperation with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia makes no secret of the fact that it is open to economic cooperation with the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing commenting on a Bloomberg report about an economic cooperation plan allegedly sent to Washington.

The agency calls it "Kirill Dmitriev's plan." Bloomberg mentions the possibility of establishing joint ventures with the US and dollar settlements, but accompanies these assumptions with evaluative comments, primarily of a political nature.

"This Bloomberg report states a fairly obvious point. Of course, we are offering cooperation. Of course, companies from both countries are potentially interested in this cooperation — here are joint ventures for you," he said.

The Kremlin official also commented on the possibility of settlements in dollars. He recalled that it wasn't Moscow that had refused to use the currency, but Washington that had imposed restrictions on its use by Russia. According to Peskov, settlements in the US dollar are possible, but if the restrictions are lifted, the dollar will face serious competition from national and alternative currencies.