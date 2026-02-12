MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alexeyev, First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, has demonstrated the intent of the Kiev regime, led by Vladimir Zelensky, to derail the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

She recalled that the assassination attempt on Alexeyev took place on February 6 at a residential building in Moscow. "This act of terrorism has reaffirmed the Zelensky regime’s commitment to persistent provocations designed to derail the very negotiation process it publicly pledged to pursue," the diplomat said.

Zakharova noted that in his recent address, Zelensky announced the "coordination, as they describe it, of operations on Russian soil with the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Yevgeny Khmara."

"Clearly, Kiev is prepared to go to virtually any extent in an attempt to prevent the achievement of a just peace," Zakharova stated.

About the assassination attempt

The assassination attempt on General Alexeyev was carried out on February 6 at a residential building in northwestern Moscow. With assistance from counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, Russian national Lyubomir Korba, born 1960, was detained in Dubai and handed over to Russian authorities; investigators have identified him as the direct perpetrator, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported. The alleged accomplices have also been identified: Russian nationals Viktor Vasin, Pavel Vasin, and Zinaida Serebritskaya.