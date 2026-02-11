BRICS to work on financial platforms independent from the West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia will build up trade and financial platforms not depending on West’s sanctions together with BRICS partners, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"We continue discussing and implementing initiatives together with our partners in the association that were put forward and approved as part of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in fall 2024. One of the most difficult tasks is to build up within the BRICS framework the platforms of seamless implementation of trade and economic, currency and financial and investment ties, the platforms that will not depend on illegitimate sanctions and other unfriendly actions of the West in violation of norms and principles of international trade, international economic and financial relations," the minister noted.

BRICS "is acting in the role of a stabilizing factor in international affairs, the lynchpin for the countries of the global majority," Lavrov added.