Russia supports China's idea for global AI organization — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia supports China's initiative to create a global organization for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said following a video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"The leaders emphasized the importance of developing innovative areas of work, including AI. China's initiative to create a global organization for AI cooperation has been supported," the aide noted.

According to him, it was noted that the humanitarian track in bilateral cooperation is developing very actively, contributing to the rapprochement of the two countries' peoples. "Both sides highly appreciated and supported the Chinese initiative to introduce a visa-free regime. It was noted with satisfaction that the next two years, 2026 and 2027, have been declared cross-cultural years of education," the diplomat added.