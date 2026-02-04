Putin ready to attend China’s APEC summit in November — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to attend the APEC summit, which will be held in China in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing after talks between Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"The Chinese president invited Putin to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in November. Russia supports China’s chairmanship of APEC. Of course, our president will be ready to attend the meeting in Shenzhen," he said.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum was established in 1989 as a consultative platform for deepening integration and facilitating trade in the region. Today, the association comprises 21 economies, including 19 countries and two territories, which account for about 61% of global GDP and 46% of global trade. Russia joined the forum in 1998.