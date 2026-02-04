Start of consultations in Abu Dhabi determined by delegations on-site — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The start time of consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine within the trilateral group on security issues is decided on site, at the discretion of the delegations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing.

"Work will begin today. As for the timing, the delegation participants decide the start time there on-site, depending on the readiness of the delegations. These will be trilateral negotiations. This will be a working group on security issues," he said, responding to a question about the start time of the consultations in Abu Dhabi.

The first round of trilateral security consultations took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

The second round of talks in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for February 4-5. The consultations will be held in a trilateral format with the participation of representatives from Russia, the US, and Ukraine. According to a TASS source, today’s talks have already begun and are being held in various formats.