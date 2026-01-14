Russia committed to all agreements with Venezuela — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia is committed to all agreements previously reached with Venezuela, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"Russia and Venezuela are united by a long history of good strategic relations. We are committed to previously reached agreements," he pointed out.

According to the top diplomat, it is with "great respect, concern and sympathy" that Russia observes how the Venezuelan leadership stands up for its rights and independence, at the same time showing flexibility and readiness for dialogue with the US. "Authorized President Delcy Rodriguez has repeatedly expressed her readiness for dialogue based on the understanding that it would be substantial and established on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and rejection of unilateral methods of dictation in politics, or even more, methods of forceful influence," Lavrov noted.

"I cannot make predictions on what the future holds, but at this stage we see that the Venezuelan leadership stands up for its national priorities, its national sovereignty and the necessity to participate in international relations precisely as an equal, sovereign and independent state," the Russian foreign minister said.

"I hope that all those interested in relations with Venezuela, including the US, will reciprocate and also respect these principles, which, in my opinion, should have a universal nature," Lavrov concluded.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they faced charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s Authorized President on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.