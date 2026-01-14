Russian air defenses down 44 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region in past 24 hours

KURSK, January 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used artillery almost 50 times on resettled areas of the Kursk Region, and 44 drones were downed by Russian air defenses over the region in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, 44 drones of various types were shot down between 9:00 am (6 am GMT) on January 13 and 7:00 am (4 am GMT) on January 14. The enemy launched artillery attacks on the region’s resettled areas 49 times. Drones attacked our territory five times, dropping explosive devices," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein added that drone attacks caused damage in two border areas. There were no casualties or fatalities. "As a result of the drone attack, one private house in the Belitsa settlement in the Belovsky district and one private house in the Krupets settlement in the Rylsky district were slightly damaged. We will provide all necessary assistance in restoration," the region’s governor said.