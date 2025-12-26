MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia has done a lot to defend its vital national interests in 2025, the Russian foreign ministry said, summing up its foreign policy results for the outgoing year.

"In 2025, Russia has made a considerable contribution to strengthening the foundation of a fair multipolar world order based on international law and cooperation between countries," it said. "Resolute steps have been taken to defend the country’s vital national interests in foreign politics with a focus on its closest neighbors and global majority associations."

The ministry recalled that the year 2025 marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Jointly with its partners, Russia has reiterated its commitment to the idea of the inviolability of the post-war world order based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the ministry emphasized.

"The biggest international events were celebrations with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of friendly countries in Moscow on May 9 commemorating Victory in the Great Patriotic War (of 1941-1945 the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS) and in Beijing on September 3 commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II," the ministry added.