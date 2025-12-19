Government to continue supporting traditional religions in Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian government intends to continue supporting all traditional religions in the country, President Vladimir Putin said during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"We intend to continue supporting all traditional religions in Russia the way we have been doing," the Russian leader noted.

He emphasized that over 10% of people in Russia were Muslims. "Here’s what the Patriarch told me in this regard. Our Orthodox faith is part of Eastern Christianity, and we share most traditional values [with Islam]," Putin went on to say.

He commended efforts made in Russia’s Tatarstan Region to develop Islamic education and spirituality in general. "We need to educate Islamic scholars here at home. The trend is the same in the Bashkortostan Region," he added.