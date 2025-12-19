Putin wonders about West's green agenda amid return to coal, nuclear power

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Western governments seem to be tacitly admitting that the green agenda was a big mistake, as they are now reopening coal plants and returning to nuclear generation, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"Where is the green agenda when coal enterprises reopen? Nuclear power plants were shut down, and now they are returning to them. It’s one mistake after another. And now they’re all trying to cover that up with the ‘evil’ Russia, diverting their people’s attention from their own mistakes to the external contour," he said, answering a question from a BBC correspondent.