Russia, Iran seek to normalize situation around Iran's nuclear program — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran want to normalize the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program through political and diplomatic means, aiming to exclude destructive scenarios, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"Both we and Iran want to stabilize the situation, normalize it, and categorically exclude any recurrence of forceful methods. Exclusively political and diplomatic solutions are what is needed in this situation," the foreign minister noted in response to a related question.