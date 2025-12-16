Russia, African partners to discuss preparations for third summit in Cairo — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow will discuss preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for 2026, with its African partners during the second ministerial meeting in Cairo, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the council of heads of Russia’s constituent entities.

"In just three days, the second ministerial conference between Russia and its African partners will be held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. We will discuss the interim results of implementing the joint action plan. We will pay particular attention to preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit, which is planned for 2026," Lavrov said.

The second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is scheduled for December 19-20 in Cairo. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, the meeting will focus on issues related to deepening cooperation in the security field.