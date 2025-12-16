MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The UK’s leadership is "desperately pushing" for the seizure of Russia’s frozen assets in its dealings with the European Union, the press office of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

"According to data received by the SVR, the UK’s top leadership is desperately pushing Brussels to steal Russian money frozen at the Belgian depository Euroclear during its contacts with EU officials," the statement said.

"In addition to providing Ukraine with financial resources to continue the war, London is pursuing another important goal. The British hope that if Washington does not get these funds, the White House will lose interest in implementing a ‘flawed deal’ with Moscow. And then it will definitely be possible to use Kiev as a weapon against Russia, making it fight 'to the last Ukrainian,'" the SVR added.

The service said British officials are spreading false narratives that Russia has promised the United States to allocate assets frozen by the European Union for joint projects.

"High-ranking British officials are feeding Brussels Eurocrats misleading information that [US President] Donald Trump is allegedly seeking a compromise with Moscow in pursuit of financial gain. They claim Russia promised the White House to allocate its sovereign assets frozen in Europe to fund joint projects. This, they assert, is an important incentive for Trump to push forward with the peace initiative on Ukraine agreed with Russia," the press office said.

According to the SVR, British officials are also proposing to pressure Washington by threatening closer ties between Europe and China.

"Another lever of influence on the White House, according to British officials, should be blackmailing the Americans with the prospect of Europe’s rapprochement with China. London, Paris, and Berlin agreed to make it clear to Washington that they are ready to drift toward Beijing if the US keeps pushing forward with a deal on Ukraine that does not suit the Europeans," the service added.

The SVR also said the British Empire historically relied on "lies, robbery, and piracy," noting that these methods remain part of London’s approach today.

"Although the former greatness of Great Britain has long since faded into oblivion, seizing what belongs to others and telling lies remain the credo of the so-called London gentlemen. However, times have changed irrevocably, and London must realize that it will be held accountable for every crime," the statement concluded.