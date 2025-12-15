Lavrov acknowledges solid work of outgoing CSTO head

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has thanked outgoing secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov for developing the collective security system.

"Lavrov expressed deep gratitude to Tasmagambetov, who will be wrapping up his stint as secretary general of the CSTO at the end of 2025, for his contribution to the development of the collective security system and strengthening allied cooperation within the Organization," the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between Lavrov and Tasmagambetov.

They also discussed "the main results of activities within the framework of the CSTO in 2025, including the results of the session of the Organization's Collective Security Council held in Bishkek on November 27."

On January 1, Tasmagambetov will be replaced by Kyrgyzstan’s Taalatbek Masadykov.

Tasmagambetov, a Kazakh, was elected CSTO secretary general in 2023. The CSTO Secretary General is the highest administrative official of the organization, who manages the secretariat and coordinates the activities of the permanent working bodies of the structure. The secretary general also coordinates the development and coordination of draft documents submitted to the CSTO bodies for consideration. The secretary general is appointed for three years on the recommendation of the Council of the Foreign Ministry from among the citizens of the participating states.